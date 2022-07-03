Bhimvaram: All set for PM Narendra Modi's visit

Bhimvaram(East Godavari District): The West Godavari district administration made elaborate arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhimavaram on Monday to participate in 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava inspected the arrangements for the PM's visit in Bhimavaram. Four helipads are being prepared for the visit of PM and other VVIPS. Special Protection Group (SPG) took high-level security measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 30-ft statue of Alluri Sitharama Raju at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram and later will address a public meeting. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, former Union Minister Chiranjeevi, local MP Raghurama Krishnamraju and other would take part in Alluri's birth anniversary celebrations.

The authorities are taking measures to prevent any demonstrations or protests. Special forces have landed from Delhi and SPG took control of Assembly premises where the PM will address and the entire route of his visit. A trial run was conducted with a dummy convoy. Dog and bomb squads have already conducted special inspections three times. Security personnel has taken control of Bhimavaram town.

Police are continuing vigilance on all routes across the district. All buildings in the vicinity were inspected and a route map has been drawn up for security measures. Thousands of policemen are on security duty at the meeting Dias in Peda Amiram of Kalla Mandal, Alluri Statue unveiling site.

West Godavari SP Ravi Prakash said that 2,500 policemen have been deployed for the bandobast of the PM visit. He said that Greyhounds, Octopus, CRPF, Civil, and

SPF forces were deployed and 18 SPs and 6 DIGs are monitoring the PM visit.

Alternate arrangements were made for the PM to travel by road from Vijayawada in inevitable situation. The officials said that only six people were expected to sit on the dais.

The venue for the public meeting has been prepared with German technology. Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Undi MLA Manthena Ramaraju, Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas, District Collector P Prasanthi, State Kshatriya Corporation Chairman Patapati Sarraju and former MP Gokaraju Ramaraju have inspected the venue arrangements.

Local MP Raghurama Krishnamraju is also attending the meeting, who is coming to the constituency after two years, and will be a special attraction in the PM meeting. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Raghurama are likely to share the stage. While celebrating the arrival of Raghurama Krishnam Raju, hundreds of his fans organised a bike rally.

Congress and Left parties are opposing the Prime Minister's visit. Congress party is preparing to protest with black balloons while there are reports that the communists are also making arrangements to stage a protest.

Due to heavy rains for the past two days, the meeting venue got waterlogged and the arrangement works going on at the meeting venue got disrupted. The staff cleared rainwater and resumed the work. Work is still going on at Sabhavedika even on Sunday night.