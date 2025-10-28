Bhumana flays TTD move to limit Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam

Tirupati: YSRC Psenior leader and TTD ex-Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticised TTD for its move to limit Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala temple to 2- days against the existing practice of 10-day Dwara Darshnam.

He said the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala was introduced by TTD in 2020 when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister, providing rare and auspicious Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to 10 lakh common devotees. After taking advices and opinions of Swamijis, Peetadhipathis, Hindu Religious leaders and Vaikhanasa Aagama Pandits, this facility was extended, which was earlier for two days only.

Karunakar Reddy said 26 Peetadhipathis, many Vaikhanasa Aagama Pandits and 32 prominent Hindu Religious leaders including Swamijis expressed concern and supported TTD to extend Vaikunta Dwara Darshnam to 10 days.

Unfortunately, the new government and the present TTD management contemplating to limit Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam for two days only, which will deny opportunity to lakhs of Hindu devotees to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala temple.

He stated that the temple management didn’t want to continue the Dravida Sampradayam of 10-day Dwara Darshanam. Citing the death of six devotees in the stampede in q-lines at a Dwara Darshanam token issuing counter last year, which was the fault of TTD management, it should not be taken as a reason for limiting this darshanam, he pointed out.

Stating that Punnami Garunda Seva, Pushpalankara Seva etc., which have become very popular among devotees, he questioned will the TTD cancel them also.

The ex-TTD chairman urged the TTD not to limit Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to two days as it denies Dwara Darshanam to 10 lakh Hindu devotees from all over the country and wanted to continue 10-day Dwara Darshanam.