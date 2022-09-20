Bhumana Karunakar briefs assembly on house committee report, alleges of data theft

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, chairman of the committee formed on the Pegasus spyware case, confirmed that the data theft took place during the previous government's regime. Today (Tuesday), as part of the Assembly meetings, he read out the interim report prepared by the House Committee which investigated the data theft case.



Bhumana informed that in the preliminary investigation, the previous TDP government had committed data theft and said that during the period of 2017-19 and especially during 2018-19, the previous government started the process of cancelling about 30 lakh votes through Seva Mitra app.

He said that they have tried to steal the information of non-voters from the State Data Center through an app called Seva Mitra, and opined that they will investigate the matter in-depth and catch the thieves who did that theft. Bhumana read out the preliminary inquiry report to the speaker. While the report was being read out, TDP members raised slogans against it.



