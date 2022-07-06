Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleges conspiracy over Data Theft and Pegasus issues

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chairman of the Legislative Subcommittee, said that a big conspiracy took place between 2016-19 during the tenure of the TDP government. The legislative sub-committee set up to investigate the issues of data theft, Pegasus and phone tapping met at the secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday. Bhumana criticised Chandrababu's government for acting against the right to personal privacy in the constitution. He said that it has also become dangerous for the safety of the people.



He said that private agencies tried to remove the votes of those who were against TDP by retaining only the votes of those who were in favour of TDP. He alleges that the previous government acted badly and conspired to steal personal data of people and get political benefits in the wrong way.

He said that the data theft took place through the Seva Mitra app. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chairman of the Legislative Subcommittee, said that an attempt was made to delete about 40 lakh votes. Subcommittee members Kotaru Abbayya Choudhary, Maddala Giri, Monditoka Jaganmohana Rao and others participated in this meeting.