Bhumana mulls movie on 'Tirupati Ganga Jatara'

Tirupati: As part of universalising the importance of the famous 'Tirupati Ganga Jatara', Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy believes that a movie on the folk festival will become more popular, perhaps after getting inspiration from the recent hit movie 'Kantara'.

Bhumana opined that the history of Tirupati Ganga Jatara has all the elements necessary to be shaped into a full-length feature film. If anyone comes forward and picturises a movie on it, it will become a major hit on par with Kantara or even more. As a prelude to the movie idea, a mythological drama 'Gangamma Thalli' to be enacted during this year's Jatara which will become a highlight.

The rehearsals for a series of mythological dramas on Gangamma and Lord Venkateswara believed to be her brother along with 'Siva Parvatula Kalyanam', 'Sri Ramanjaneya Yudham' and other plays began on Saturday in the city. The well prepared artistes of Abhinaya Arts got encouragement from MLA and Mayor Dr R Sirisha after the puja rituals.

MLA Bhumana who was instrumental in organising the famous folk festival in the city on a grand note in May 2022, also bagged the credit of bringing the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the temple when he visited the city in September 2022 for Tirumala Brahmotsavams. Several other dignitaries visiting Tirupati were also finding some time to worship the folk goddess.

He vows to take five times more initiative in this year's jatara and wants the people also to take part in it to celebrate the event on a large scale. Abhinaya Arts president M Suryanaryana Reddy, Secretary B N Reddy, honorary president N Viswanatha Reddy, temple chairman K Gopi Yadav, EO Munikrishna and others took part in the puja programmes of the rehearsal.

Meanwhile, the temple reconstruction works at an estimated outlay of Rs 12 crore are going on at a brisk pace. TTD has come forward to pay Rs.3.75 crore for the reconstruction works. This mission was taken up to bring back the past glory of the ancient temple of the folk goddess which adds to the spirituality of the pilgrim city.