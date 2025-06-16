Bhumana, Roja allege betrayal by TDP-led govt

Tirupati: YSRCP district president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, released a politically charged publication titled ‘Vennupotu’ (The Betrayal) on Sunday, aimed at exposing the alleged betrayals of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh by the Telugu Desam Party-led alliance. Prominent leaders including former minister RK Roja, MLCs Sipayi Subramanyam and KRJ Bharat, and others participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, Karunakar Reddy criticised the ruling alliance, accusing them of deceiving the public within just one year of coming to power. He alleged that a widespread media campaign was orchestrated against former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and claimed that the current government has failed to deliver on the promises made during the elections. “While Jagan directly transferred Rs 2.8 lakh crore to people through DBT schemes, the alliance misled voters by promising to give more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore, only to betray them later,” Bhumana said.

He also condemned the alleged threats made against those questioning the government’s failures, describing the current year as one of mass deception. He accused the government of weaponising law enforcement by arresting and imprisoning YSRCP supporters across the state. “Chandrababu Naidu has betrayed five crore people and stabbed them in the back,” he stated.

Roja echoed these sentiments, launching a fiery tirade against the TDP’s so-called ‘Suparipalana’ (good governance), mockingly branding it as the rule of the ‘Super Six’. From producing illicit liquor to promoting belt shops, this administration is a complete failure, she said.