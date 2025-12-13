Bhushan Rao memorial basketball tourney begins

Kurnool: The Bhushan Rao Memorial Basketball Invitational Tournament commenced at the Kurnool Club grounds on Friday, with former Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh inaugurating the event as chief guest.

APSP 2nd Battalion DSP Mahaboob Basha, District Sports Development Officer Bhupathi Rao, Sandeep and other officials took part in the programme, marking the beginning of the annual sporting event organised in memory of Bhushan Rao.

Addressing the occassion, TG Venkatesh paid rich tributes to Bhushan Rao for his contributions to sports and appreciated the organisers for conducting the tournament in his honour.

He highlighted the various initiatives undertaken during his tenure as MLA, Minister and Rajya Sabha MP to strengthen sports infrastructure in Kurnool, including the development of indoor and outdoor stadiums at Kurnool, Tandrapadu and the APSP Battalion area. He also recalled efforts to protect the Sports Authority grounds by building a compound wall and providing drinking-water facilities for athletes, even at times when he held no official position.

Venkatesh stated that some previous governments treated the sports sector as a commercial venture, hindering its natural growth. He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keen on promoting sports and cultural activities across the state, assuring that Kurnool Stadium will be further upgraded with government support.

As President of the State Football and Badminton Associations, he noted his role in facilitating employment for several sportspersons and conducting international-level tournaments.

Advising students to focus on disciplined training, proper nutrition and choosing less competitive sports for better opportunities, he emphasised that establishing sports hostels in every mandal would significantly boost India’s prospects in reaching global sporting excellence.