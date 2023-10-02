  • Menu
Bhuvaneswari launches Day Long Fast

Bhuvaneswari launches Day Long Fast
Nara Bhuvaneswari wife on N Chandrababu Naidu visits Quarry Market Area in Rajamahendravaram and garlands the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday the...

Nara Bhuvaneswari wife on N Chandrababu Naidu visits Quarry Market Area in Rajamahendravaram and garlands the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. She later started day long fast protesting against "illegal arrest" of Naidu. Lokesh will be on the one-day fast from 10 am till 5 pm on Monday at 10, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi where he is camping now.

The TDP leaders in other parts of the state also launched day long fasting. They appealed to the party activists and the common public to extend their cooperation to make the hunger strike a grand success


