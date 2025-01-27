  • Menu
Bible Mission annual convention begins

The 87th Bible Mission four-day annual convention began on the grounds opposite ANU on Sunday

Guntur: The 87th Bible Mission four-day annual convention began on the grounds opposite ANU on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Bible Mission president and Bible Mission annual conven-tion convenor J Samuel Kiran said everyone should have love, affection, mercy, forgiveness, as said by Jesus.

He said they conducted the Bible Mission annual convention to promote spirituality and for leading a happy life. He said blessings in the annual convention meetings are useful for suc-cess in daily life. He further said having faith, sincerity, spending life in temples, is the real meaning of Christian life and blessed all should have happiness in life.

Bible Mission secretary K Prasanth Kumar, Raju, P Prakash Onesam, Satya Prakash, Daniel Dinkar addressed the meeting. Free meals were arranged to the devotees and free buses were arranged from the neighbouring districts for the convenience of the devotees.

