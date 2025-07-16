Bicycles to all govt high school students in Addanki

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that bicycles will be distributed to all government high school students in the Addanki constituency to reduce dropout rates and encourage education. With the help and support of donors, the minister distributed bicycles to 137 students at Zilla Parishad High School in Vellalacheruvu of Santhamaguluru on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister explained that the bicycle distribution programme aims to encourage students toward high school education while reducing dropouts in government schools.

He announced that they will provide bicycles to all boys and girls in government high schools within the Addanki constituency. Minister Gottipati emphasised that today’s students will become excellent citizens for the state tomorrow only if they study well. He stressed that students should focus on their studies during their academic years and engage in politics at the appropriate time. He thanked his friends, various companies, and voluntary organisations like Assist for their financial support in distributing bicycles to students. The minister highlighted that Minister Lokesh has introduced several reforms in the education system to provide quality education to government school students in Andhra Pradesh. He observed that Minister Lokesh intends to separate politics from education.

He said that students have already been provided with quality uniforms, shoes, bags, and books. The coalition government has no intention of using colours on the bags or other material, the minister noted.

Minister Gottipati also participated in the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ at the village and inaugurated CC roads and side drains constructed at Rs 30 lakh. He also inaugurated a new black burley tobacco purchase centre at Tammavaram of Korisapadu mandal in Bapatla district on Tuesday.

He assured farmers not to worry and promised that the government would purchase tobacco up to the last leaf sent by farmers. The minister clarified that even low-grade tobacco rejected in the name of quality will be purchased through Markfed.