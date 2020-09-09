Bid to create large slum in Amaravati decried

Amaravati: It is highly deplorable that the government was attempting to create the largest slum in the State at Amaravati by allotting 1,960 acres for 55,000 house sites, said Joint Action Committee leader of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Mallikarjuna Rao and Mahila JAC leader Dr Sailaja and Dalit JAC leader Chilaka Basavaiah.



Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mallikarjuna Rao said that the YSRCP government is yet to allot the 5,000 houses constructed in Amaravati.

Referring to the allotment of 55,000 house sites in 1,960 acres of Amaravati region, he said that one could imagine what type of slum it would become if two lakh people started living in the place. Instead of giving house sites to the poor in the region, poor people at Mangalagiri are being given house sites at least 70 km away, he said stating that one could imagine the sincerity of the government.

Mallikarjuna Rao said that the government should honour the package promised to the farmers and also honour the CRDA Act.

Mahila JAC leader Dr Sailaja said that it was not proper to allot house sites to the poor in the capital region without giving them already built houses. The government should immediately complete the half-built houses at Amaravati and hand them over to the poor, she demanded.

Dr Sailaja said that it was not proper to say that the JAC was against the allotment of house sites to the poor.

Dalit leader Chilaka Basavaiah wondered as to how the government would provide employment to the two lakh people who would be given house sites in Amaravati. Already people living in the Amaravati lost their livelihood, he pointed out.

He demanded that the government allot three cents land to the poor people and complete the TIDCO houses in the region.