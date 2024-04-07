Bike rally held in Tirupati amid BJP party anniversary

On the occasion of 44th anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a flag was unfurled at the party's office in Tirupati. In commemoration of this special occasion, a grand two-wheeler rally was organized, which saw a massive turnout of supporters and party members.

The rally, which commenced from the BJP office, passed through various prominent locations in Tirupati including Annamayya Sarukulu, MR Palli, Balaji Colony, and Town Club, among others. The event was marked by the presence of BJP state leaders, district leaders, and mandal leaders, as well as Janasena Party District Presidents.

Tirupati Bharatiya Janata Party District President Dr. Chandrappa and Joint Candidate Janasena Party candidate Mr. Arani Srinivasulu flagged off the rally, which culminated at Kunda Kapilitirdham. The event was attended by a number of prominent leaders and activists from both parties, who came together to celebrate the BJP's milestone birthday.

Overall, the rally was a resounding success, with participants showing great enthusiasm and support for the Bharatiya Janata Party.





