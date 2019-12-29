Bio gas generation plant ready to serve in Tirupati

Tirupati : Bio gas generation plant from wet waste is ready to serve in temple city. The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati(MCT) has built this bio gas generation plant in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with tie up of Mahindra company.

First of its kind in state, the Bio gas generation from waste plant is constructed in city. Waste is being converted to methane rich biogas and high quality manure in specially designed digester. It was developed in technical collaboration with IIT-Delhi.

Presently on trial basis Mahindra company has started gas production and supplying gas to more than 10 hotels in Tirupati. MCT entered an MOU with Mahindra company to generate gas from waste without financial burden over civic body. The corporation is supplying 50 tonnes of wet waste every day to Mahindra plant.

And also civic body provided place at Thukivakam to build this plant and laid concrete road and provided water facility. MCT Commissioner PS Girisha said to the Hans India told that " Our aim is to avoid the dumping of waste in open places or at particular yard.

To find out a permanent solution we entered an MOU with Mahindra and built this new bio gas generation plant from wet waste. Soon bio gas will be supplied to Bengaluru hotels also, commissioner added.