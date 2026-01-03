Bio-resource centre inaugurated at Tadakanapalle

Kurnool: Emphasising the importance of sustainable agriculture and secure land rights for farmers, District Collector Dr A Siri on Friday stated that Bio Resource Centres play a crucial role in promoting natural farming. She, along with Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha, inaugurated a Bio Resource Centre set up with the support of the National Mission on Natural Farming at Tadakanapalle village in Kallur mandal.

Addressing the occasion, the Collector said the district administration is taking all necessary steps in line with the National Mission’s objectives to expand natural farming. Through Bio Resource Centres, inputs such as Jeevamrutham, Ghana Jeevamrutham and Dashaparni Kashayam will be prepared locally and supplied to farmers. Natural farming helps reduce cultivation costs, improves soil health and encourages chemical-free agriculture, contributing to public health and environmental protection, she said.

Later, at the Revenue Village Sabha held in the village, the Collector and the MLA distributed new Pattadar Passbooks bearing the State Emblem (Rajamudra) to farmers. Dr. Siri informed that from January 2 to 9, a total of 94,090 new Pattadar Passbooks will be distributed across 141 villages in the district in place of old land title documents. The new passbooks contain comprehensive owner details, Aadhaar, mobile number, photograph and a QR code, which enables instant access to land records and aims to provide a permanent solution to land-related disputes.

Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha said farmer welfare is the top priority of the State Government. She stated that the new Pattadar Passbooks ensure transparent land ownership without political photographs, reflecting the government’s commitment to institutional integrity. Highlighting various welfare initiatives, she said the government is simultaneously strengthening natural farming, correcting resurvey issues, and implementing welfare schemes for farmers, women and the poor.