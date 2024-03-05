Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert

Vijayawada: Dr PK Gupta, former director of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), underlined the crucial contribution of biomaterials and laser to the medical field while addressing the three-day national workshop as chief guest on ‘Biomedical Material properties and their Novel Applications’ organised by the Department of Physics at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday.

Continuing further, he said that as the population of the world keeps increasing, the health-related issues and problems, too, keep piling up and become major concerns but the recent advancements in Biomedical Materials helped us to address the complex health problems and assure enhanced life.

Scientist Dr GP Kothiyal and former head of the Division of glasses and ceramics at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai and is specialised in Bioceramics, threw light on the kinds of glasses and ceramics, its applications and primarily the evolution of glasses and ceramics to Bioglass ceramics.

Earlier, convener Dr C K Jayasankar welcomed the gathering. Vice-Principal Fr Prabhudas, coordinator Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, HoD Srinivasa Sastry, secretary Dr Johnson and 150 students from various colleges participated in the workshop.