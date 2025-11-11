Birth anniversary of C P Brown observed

Nandyal: The birth anniversary of the renowned Telugu language scholar and reformer, Charles Philip Brown (C.P. Brown), was observed with great respect at the Nandyal district Police Office on Monday.

SP Sunil Sheoran, led the commemoration by garlanding the portrait of C P Brown and paying floral tributes to the memory of his extraordinary contribution to Telugu literature and culture. Speaking on the occasion, SP Sunil Sheoran recalled that C.P. Brown, born on November 10, 1798, in Calcutta, joined the East India Company in 1817 and later served as Deputy Collector in Kadapa in 1820. During his service in the Telugu region, Brown developed a deep admiration for the Telugu language.

At a time when many ancient Telugu literary works were facing extinction, he undertook the monumental task of collecting, editing, and republishing old manuscripts. His relentless efforts ensured that several priceless works of poetry and prose were preserved for future generations.

The SP highlighted that C.P. Brown’s Telugu-English Dictionary continues to stand as one of the most authoritative references in the study of the language. He also played a pivotal role in bringing back to light the works of great Telugu poets such as Vemana, Nannaiah, and Tikkana. “It is rare and inspiring to see a foreign scholar dedicating his life to the service of a language that was not his own. His work immortalized him as the true guardian of the Telugu language,” the SP said.

Additional SP (Administration) N. Yugandhar Babu, Additional SP (AR) K.S.S. Srinivasa Rao, Reserve Inspectors, and police staff took part in the programme. The event not only honoured the life and legacy of C.P. Brown but also served as a reminder of the enduring importance of protecting and promoting linguistic heritage.