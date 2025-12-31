Srinivas Nayak Indaje Selected for Kannada Payaswini Achievement Award 2026

Mangaluru/Kasaragod: Senior journalist Srinivas Nayak Indaje has been selected for the Kannada Payaswini Achievement Award 2026, a prestigious inter-State honour instituted by the Kannada Bhavan, Mangaluru–Kasaragod, in recognition of his contributions to journalism and social service.

Mr. Indaje is a member of the State Executive Committee of the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association and the immediate past president of the Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Association. The award will be presented on January 18 in Kasaragod during the “Nadu–Nudi Habba”, organised as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Kannada Bhavan.

Announcing the decision, Kannada Bhavan founder-president Dr. Vamana Rao Bekal and secretary Vasanth Keremane said Mr. Indaje was chosen in recognition of his sustained contributions to the media and his engagement with social causes. They noted that his work has played a significant role in strengthening journalistic values and promoting Kannada language and culture across regions.

The Kannada Payaswini Achievement Award is conferred annually on individuals who have made notable contributions to the promotion of Kannada language, culture, and public life across Karnataka and neighbouring States.