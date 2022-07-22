BJP alleges conspiracy behind construction of Polavaram project

Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said there is a conspiracy behind the construction of the Polavaram project. Addressing the media at the state party office on Thursday, he said the TRS leaders have no right to question the height of the Polavaram project. He said Polavaram project must be constructed as per the AP Reorganisation Act. He said questioning the height of Polavaram project is equal to questioning of the formation of Telangana state and raking up the state bifurcation issue. Some mandals were added in Khammam district in 1960 and after the bifurcation of the state, Bhadrachalam temple and two mandals were also included in Telangana state, he said.

BJP state president said that YSRCP had alleged earlier that there was a lot corruption in Polavaram works during the TDP rule but now coming to the power, why is the government not conducting a detailed enquiry on the corruption that took place , he questioned. Both Jagan and Naidu cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh on Polavaram works, he alleged.

Veerraju also said that Kakinada has become the centre point for illegal exports of rice from the state.

He said the BJP would expose how the rice is illegally exported and who are behind it. Relevant to mention here that the BJP leader had earlier alleged that the state government is not distributing the rice allocated by the Union government properly.