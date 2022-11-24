BJP alleges involvement of rice millers in paddy purchase

Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju alleged rice millers are involved in paddy procurement in the state which is being encouraged by the state government officials. Addressing the media at the state party office here on Thursday, Veerraju asked whether Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would resign if the BJP proves the involvement of rice millers in the paddy purchases. He said the government could hand over paddy purchasing to the Food Corporation of India if it can't purchase paddy at minimum support price. He said the Chief Minister was denying role of rice millers in the paddy purchase.

Accusing the state government is forcibly taking the tanks in the state with the GO 217, he demanded immediate withdrawal of the GO.

Veerraju said the BJP is conducting OBC awareness meeting in Eluru on November 27 with 10,000 backward class people. OBC Morcha national leader K Laxman and others will participate in the meeting.

The state BJP chief said the state government is using the OBCs as vote bank and neglecting their development. He said family parties were benefitted in Andhra Pradesh but did nothing for the development of backward classes.

BC leaders will explain how the Central government is taking measures for the development of backward classes in the meeting, he added.