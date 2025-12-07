BJP Atal–Modi bus yatra to start in state on Dec 11

Vijayawada: BJP announced a statewide Atal Sankalp–Modi Siddhi Bus Yatra, also called the Atal–Modi Suparipalana Yatra, to mark the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The yatra poster was unveiled here on Saturday by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and BJP Andhra Pradesh president P V N Madhav.

The yatra will commence from Dharmavaram on December 11 and culminate in Amaravati on December 25 with the unveiling of a bronze statue of Vajpayee. The concluding ceremony is expected to see the participation of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, several Union ministers, and NDA leaders.

Speaking at the launch, Srinivasa Varma said the yatra is aimed at spreading Vajpayee’s ideals and contributions across Andhra Pradesh. He recalled Vajpayee’s leadership as external affairs minister and Prime Minister, highlighting milestones such as the Pokhran-II nuclear tests and the Golden Quadrilateral project. He stressed that Vajpayee’s integrity and foresight made him a statesman admired across political lines.

Varma added that the BJP intends to install bronze statues of Vajpayee at key locations in the state to inspire the younger generation with his values.

BJP state president Madhav described the centenary celebrations as Good Governance Day, noting Vajpayee’s role in strengthening national security, advocating for India’s nuclear capability, and leading the BJP to electoral success.

He also recalled Vajpayee’s diplomatic impact, his leadership during the Kargil conflict, and development initiatives such as the Gram Sadak Yojana. Several BJP leaders, including Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Adduri Sriram, Valluri Jayaprakash, and Syed Basha, participated in the event.