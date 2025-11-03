BJP BC leader urges intellectuals to serve motherland

Visakhapatnam: BJP BC leader Mula Venkata Rao expressed concern over India's failure to remain a supplier of skilled human resources to wealthy nations in the fields of science and technology. He opined that it will harm the country's economic progress and self-reliance.

Venkata Rao pointed out that India is losing wealth in various forms due to professionals settling abroad. He said that India will lag behind and will have to rely on other countries for key knowledge in sectors such as defence, electronics, radio equipment, renewable energy sources, etc.

He said that if Indian experts from abroad return home and join hands with higher educational institutions, the educational standards in India will definitely improve.

The BJP BC leader mentioned that the Central government is introducing a new scheme aimed at attracting Indian professionals from abroad. He said that those who are ready to use their scientific skills in the motherland should be provided with suitable salaries and world-class research facilities.