BJP committed to development of AP, says Purandeswari

Kadapa: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has clarified that party high command will deal with the issue of electoral alliance for the 2024 polls.

Purandeswari who was at Proddaturu on Sunday to take part in the party’s zonal meeting, spoke to the mediapersons. Activists from seven districts participated in the meeting.

She said that as the party State chief her objective is to strengthen the party right from the grass roots. Stating that people of Rayalaseema loved her father late N T Rama Rao, Purandeswari recalled that her father had started his electioneering from Tirupati. Hence, after taking over as the BJP State president she has also decided to start her district tours beginning from the Rayalaseema region.

Stating that the BJP is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh, she said though the Centre had released funds in a big way for the State, they were not being properly utilised by the State government. She alleged that the YSRCP government was diverting the Centre’s funds for other purposes.

Though the Central government had sanctioned 22 lakh houses for AP, the State was lagging far behind in taking up the construction of houses, she pointed out.

Finding fault with the YSRCP for its failure to keep its promise of total prohibition, she said instead the ruling party was treating liquor sales as a major income generating source.

Lambasting the YSRCP government for diluting the spirit of Panchayat sector, the BJP leader pointed out that the sarpanches were facing severe hardships as the Finance Commission funds were diverted by the government.

Stating that irrigation projects like Pothireddipadu, Gundrevula, Guru Raghavendra, SRB etc, were most essential for Rayalaseema, the BJP leader flayed that State government for not taking up repairs to the projects which would cost just Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. She opined that due to the non-completion of repair works and rampant illegal sand mining contributed to the Annamayya project getting washed away in the recent floods. She said that due to lack of opportunities in Seema, youth from the region were migrating to other places to secure employment.