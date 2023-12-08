  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP demands supply of 25 kg rice to every family

BJP demands supply of 25 kg rice to every family
x
Highlights

Kakinada: BJP former state president Somu Veerraju expressed concern over crop loss due to cyclones and floods every year.He visited flooded areas of...

Kakinada: BJP former state president Somu Veerraju expressed concern over crop loss due to cyclones and floods every year.

He visited flooded areas of Yandamuru in Karapa mandal of Kakinada district and the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) on Thursday.

Addressing the media at BJP leader Gatti Satyanarayana’s residence along with BJP district president Chilukuri Ram Kumar, Veerraju said that even after determining the moisture content of grain at RBK, millers are testing moisture again, thus reducing the price. He demanded millers to buy grain unconditionally as per moisture content determined by RBKs.

Veerraju said that there is 1,400 acres of cropland under Yandamuri RBK and every year 400 acres of land is damaged by floods.

He alleged that the government did not provide any help to flood victims. The BJP leaders demanded that the government to immediately provide 25 kg rice to every family.

BJP leaders Datla Suryanarayana Raju, Saligrama Lakshmi Prasanna, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Kamineni Jayasree, Matta Mangaraju, S Venkataramana and Pendem Sridevi were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X