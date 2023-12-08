BJP demands supply of 25 kg rice to every family

Kakinada: BJP former state president Somu Veerraju expressed concern over crop loss due to cyclones and floods every year.

He visited flooded areas of Yandamuru in Karapa mandal of Kakinada district and the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) on Thursday.

Addressing the media at BJP leader Gatti Satyanarayana’s residence along with BJP district president Chilukuri Ram Kumar, Veerraju said that even after determining the moisture content of grain at RBK, millers are testing moisture again, thus reducing the price. He demanded millers to buy grain unconditionally as per moisture content determined by RBKs.

Veerraju said that there is 1,400 acres of cropland under Yandamuri RBK and every year 400 acres of land is damaged by floods.

He alleged that the government did not provide any help to flood victims. The BJP leaders demanded that the government to immediately provide 25 kg rice to every family.

BJP leaders Datla Suryanarayana Raju, Saligrama Lakshmi Prasanna, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Kamineni Jayasree, Matta Mangaraju, S Venkataramana and Pendem Sridevi were present.