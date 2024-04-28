Live
- Nagarkurnool: Burglary in a locked house
- Nadda asks voters to unseat BJD govt
- KCR Rally at Hanumakonda Chowrastha Road Show for Warangal Parliamentary Elections
- Yastika, Renuka Thakur star in India’s 44-run win over Bangladesh in T20I series opener
- Sai Sangeeta won gold medal for India in Dubai Asian Championship
- BSP's Akash Anand booked for hate speech against BJP
- Two die of sunstroke in Kerala, heat alert sounded in parts of state
- IPL 2024: Will Jacks, Kohli shock Gujarat, keep RCB's playoff hopes alive
- IPL 2024: 'Can't sit and speak from a box', Virat Kohli slams strike-rate critics
- ISL 2023-24: We have to give our everything, says FC Goa's Fernandes ahead of semis clash with Mumbai City
As part of the Warangal Parliamentary Elections, Hanumakonda Chowrastha Road Show was attended by BRS party presidents former Chief Minister of Telangana State Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhara Rao, parliamentary candidate Sudhir Kumar, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former legislator Dasyam Vinaybhaskar and others on Sunday
