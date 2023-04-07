BJP did nothing for country during last 9 years: CPI

Guntur: Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K Rama Krishna criticised that the BJP government at the Centre did nothing to the country and cheated the people. Addressing party district general body meeting at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Guntur city on Thursday, he said that during the last nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's rule, unemployment and poverty increased in the country.

He remembered that while oil prices decreased in the international market, the same was increased in the country and criticised Prime Minister Modi for adopting divide and rule policy. He warned that CPI and CPM will take up combined agitation against the anti-people policies of the government in the days to come. Rama Krishna alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the footsteps of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar informed that they will conduct several programmes on the anti-people policies of the Central and State governments,

on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations from April 14 to April 30.

State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, district secretary Kota Malyadri and others were present.