Live
- Israel says it struck Hezbollah target in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
- BJP netas exult over victory in Guntur
- Lebanon orders army to retaliate against fire from Syria
- Police nab auto driver for stealing gold earrings
- Sweden plans stricter gun laws, school security after shooting
- Bodies of 18 SAMIDRC soldiers killed in DR Congo conflict transported to Uganda for autopsy
- Unmana’s Bibliomystery Explores Identity, Love
- MLC Lakshamana Rao to file papers on Feb 10
- South Africa expresses concern over US aid cut amid land policy dispute
- Indira Priyadarsini College conducts essay writing contest
Just In
BJP extends support to students’ demand
Highlights
BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas extended his party’s support to Veterinary University students who are taking part in relay fast demanding increase in their stipend.
Tirupati : BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas extended his party’s support to Veterinary University students who are taking part in relay fast demanding increase in their stipend.
Srinivas on Saturday visited the students’ hunger strike camp in Veterinary University and spoke with the students. He assured the students he will take the issue to the notice of the State government for a favourable action.
It may be noted here that the veterinary students were on an indefinite strike demanding rise in stipend paid to the final year students on par with medical students.
A deligation of Veterinary University students met city MLA Arani Srinivas also seeking his support to the students to achieve their demand.
Next Story