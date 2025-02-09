BJP extends support to students’ demand

Tirupati : BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas extended his party’s support to Veterinary University students who are taking part in relay fast demanding increase in their stipend.

Srinivas on Saturday visited the students’ hunger strike camp in Veterinary University and spoke with the students. He assured the students he will take the issue to the notice of the State government for a favourable action.

It may be noted here that the veterinary students were on an indefinite strike demanding rise in stipend paid to the final year students on par with medical students.

A deligation of Veterinary University students met city MLA Arani Srinivas also seeking his support to the students to achieve their demand.