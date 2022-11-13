BJP got much required boost with PM's visit to AP: GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed that people are more interested in development of the State than politics alone and there is a need to get closer to the public by becoming instrumental in resolving their problems, mentioned BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Recalling the PM's message during the core committee meeting organised in the city during his stay in Vizag at a media briefing held here on Sunday, GVL said the BJP got the much required boost in Andhra Pradesh after the Prime Minister's visit to Vizag.

"The PM's two-day tour to Vizag would be a take off point for the BJP in Andhra Pradesh as it would serve as a ladder for the party to grow in the State.

With this, the party would move ahead with renewed energy and hope," GVL stated. Be it the road show organised by the State BJP cadre and public meeting hosted by the YSRCP, the MP said, both the events received an overwhelming response. Further, Narasimha Rao said the Prime Minister's visit would remain as a historical moment in the political history of Visakhapatnam.

GVL expressed happiness over the PM's arrival in the city upon his invitation when he met the latter in New Delhi in the month of August. "The PM's visit would be a turning point to strengthen the BJP in Andhra Pradesh," GVL opined.

During the core committee meeting with the Prime Minister, the MP said Modi shared some of his experiences and exhorted the party cadre to get closer to people with a service-oriented mind.