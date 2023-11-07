BJP govt flayed for targeting journalists

Ongole(Prakasam district): The Union government led by the BJP was trying to suppress the voices questioning its irregularities and unconstitutional decisions by using force, alleged Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) district convener Chunduri Rangarao. He said the Central government targeted website News Click and included Samyukt Kisan Morcha also making false allegations that the portal’s founder Prabir Purkayastha was routing funds from China to SKM, to destabilise the government. Rangarao participated in the protest organised by SKM and other workers’ organisations to thrash the allegations against SKM, to support News Click and burnt the FIR copies of the case against the portal, and extend solidarity to the workers at Vizag Steel Plant at the Collectorate in Ongole on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, Rangarao reminded that the BJP government had withdrawn three agriculture laws and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave assurances to the farmers in writing just to save itself in the elections due in Uttar Pradesh. He said that as there is no sincerity in the promises, Narendra Modi didn’t care to implement them even after years. Meanwhile, Rangarao alleged that the Union government targeted people and organisations that supported the farmers’ protest and the arrest of the founding editor and other staff at News Click was one of them. He said the government made baseless allegations that News Click received funds from China to support Samyukt Kisan Morcha and to run the farmers’ protest. He demanded the government for releasing Prabir Purkayastha and others immediately by taking back the allegations.

As the movement to save Vizag Steel Plant from privatisation by the workers reached 1,000 days, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other workers’ organisations extended solidarity in the protest. Rangarao said the BJP is not a patriotic party, but is unconstitutional, and corporate-friendly. He demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah stop double standards regarding steel plants.

Leaders of Akhil Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham, AP Rythu Sangam, AITUC., CITU, AIFTU, OPDR, IFTU and others demanded the government to lift the case against News Click and to stop privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant. They requested public to come together to end the unconstitutional rule of the BJP in the next elections.