BJP graph fell down drastically: CPM

Srikakulam: Former Rajya Sabha MP and CPM politburo member Brinda Karat here on Sunday said that BJP’s graph fell down across the nation and it was proved in first two phases of polling as part of current general elections.

Speaking to media, she said that BJP and its alliance parties are like a gas balloon which floats high and burst while landing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made objectionable remarks against minorities which is against constitutional norms and traditions of secular state, she lamented. She said a complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and as CPM politburo member I also lodged a complaint with the Delhi police commissioner to register FIR against Modi but the police and ECI did not initiated any action against the PM yet for his irresponsible remarks.

YSRCP maintained close relations with the BJP for the last five years but failed to achieve special category status to AP. The BJP-led NDA alliance failed to fulfil assurances made during bifurcation of the joint AP state, she alleged. CPM leaders, D Govinda Rao, Ch Narasinga Rao, K Nagamani, and B Krishna Murthy were present.