BJP imposing RSS ideology on people: SFI

Vijayawada: The leaders of Student Federation of India (SFI) demanded that the BJP government to withdraw Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and strongly opposed the Act which allows government to give citizenship on the basis of religion. They lashed out at the Centre for enacting the communal law, thus dealing a severe blow to secularism.

The leaders of SFI organised a seminar at SRR & CVR College here on Friday, strongly opposing the Central government's CAA & National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking on the occasion, SFI district president Ch Someswara Rao said that the BJP had formed the government at the Centre for the second consecutive time and the government was imposing RSS ideology on people. The BJP led NDA government headed by Narendra Modi was hurting the sentiments of the people by imposing dictatorship.

To divert the public attention from recession, the government was playing this trick as this Act was not useful to the people in anyway. SFI city vice-president O Yesu Babu alleged that the ruling BJP had passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill as it had majority number of MPs in the House.

He said that the whole country is against the Act as the BJP government is indirectly indicating that only Hindus should live in India. When the country is against the Act, the ruling YSRCP and the TDP did not utter a word, he wondered.

The College SFI leaders Vamshi, Dinesh, Narendra, Vedasri, Jayashri, Akhil, Rakesh, Premchand and others were present.