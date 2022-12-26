BJP-Jana Sena govt needed for good governance: Veerraju

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju asserted here on Sunday that BJP-Jana Sena government is the need of hour in the State to establish good governance.

He was addressing the meeting on 'Good Governance' organised in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the party State headquarters. Recalling the contribution of Vajpayee to Indian politics, Veerraju said that the great leader had followed ethics throughout his life and did not believe in vindictive politics.

Veerraju said that Vajpayee introduced Golden Quadrilateral national highways project to connect four metropolitan cities of the country and also advocated connecting of rivers.

Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring development of the State. He flayed the Congress party for its stand on the former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

GVL said, "Vajpayee was instrumental in making India a nuclear power." He recalled that Vajpayee had taken steps for rapid advancement of technology in the country and it was now being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi making India a digital country.

He said that the BJP would continue its fight against corruption along with Jana Sena. Jana Sena leader Potina Mahesh said that Vajpayee was an inspiration to the youth of the country. He took exception to the criminal cases being filed against people if they question the misdeeds of the YSRCP regime.

Jana Sena State general secretary B Srinivasa Yadav said that Vajpayee was a visionary who established good governance. Former Chief Secretary IVR Krishna Rao who was the chief guest at the meeting said that he was an ardent fan of Vajpayee during the school days. He said that Narendra Modi has been following in the footsteps of Vajpayee.

BJP leader Dasam Umamaheswara Raju proposed a vote of thanks. District BJP president Babburi Sriram, Adduri Sriram, Ravva Harish, Venkat, Sridhar and others participated. Later, a number of people joined the BJP in the presence of party State president Somu Veerraju.