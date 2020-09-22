BJP, JSP, TDP demand Kodali Nani's scalp

Korukonda: Leaders of BJP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and TDP lodged a complaint against minister Kodali Nani for his derogatory remarks on Hindu Dharma and Hindu Gods in the police station here on Monday.



They demanded that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy sack the minister immediately for insulting Hindus and Hindu Gods. The three parties will fight against the government until he is sacked from the cabinet.

The government registered non-bailable cases on 40 Hindus when a miscreant hurled a stone on a church in Antervedi and not even nabbed a single person relating to fire mishap in Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple in which sacred chariot was gutted in Antervedi, they alleged.

The Chief Minister should feel shy for not uttering a single word on Minister Kodali Nani's comments, who hurt the sentiments of Hindus, they felt.

BJP leaders APR Choudary, N Venkanna and PN Murthi, JSP leaders Badireddy Dora and AVV Satyanarayana and TDP leaders MC Narayana and others were present.

Meanwhile, under the aegis of BJP leader APR Choudary the party activists distributed PP kits to the staff working in Primary Health Centres in Korukonda, Kotikesavaram, Dosakayalapalli and Rajanagaram in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.