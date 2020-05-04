BJP leader Sadineni Yamini Sharma appointed as global president for CIMSME

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yamini Sharma has been given a rare honour for her inimitable works. She has been elected as the President of the Indian Young Entrepreneurs Association of America (CIMSME). She shared the letter they sent to her via Facebook. CIMSME provides specialized consulting services to benefit the public and private sector (large, medium, small, start-up, public sectors, financial, educational institutions and NGOs). It also encourages entrepreneurs to invest in India.

Yamini Sharma, who was elected as CIMSME Global President, said she would encourage entrepreneurs to invest in India through CIMSME. She said, that the National Business Network of 4,700 leading entrepreneurs and a team of young entrepreneurs serves young in many ways. "I feel honoured to have this position, " Yamini added.

On the other hand, in the wake of announcement of opening liquor shops in the state, BJP leader Yamini Sharma criticized the AP government. She alleged that the Jagan government had no priorities. She said that the coronavirus would spread rapidly if the liquor shops are opened. Yamini Sharma said states are pressuring the Center for revenue.