Live
- Apollo Hospitals contributes `1 cr to CMRF for flood relief
- Govt set to lay stone for new OGH builiding soon
- Pending houses will be completed, promises ZP chairman Srinivasulu
- Jail inmates provide food to flood victims
- GMR Group donates `2.5 cr for Telangana’s flood relief efforts
- The benefits & impact of extracurricular activities on student development
- Land sharks gobble up Uppal lake; water quality turns worst
- Smooth power supply to Ganesh pandals ordered
- YSRCP did not construct Krishna river retaining wall: Beeda Ravichandra
- Badminton star Satwik donates Rs 2L to flood victims
Just In
BJP leaders complain on multi-storey building in Palasa
Highlights
BJP leaders complained on Friday to local MLA G Sirisha and Palasa municipal chairman B Giribabu on a multi-storeyed building coming up at Tilan Nagar in Palasa town.
Srikakulam: BJP leaders complained on Friday to local MLA G Sirisha and Palasa municipal chairman B Giribabu on a multi-storeyed building coming up at Tilan Nagar in Palasa town.
V Mohan Raju, G Appa Rao, KJanardhana Rao, KPrasada Rao and others demanded demolition of the building, which they alleged, is being constructed illegally and posing danger to the residents surrounding it.
They also submitted their complaint to officials of departmentsconcerned stating that building was being built by violating all norms. They said allowing construction of a commercial multi-storeyed building in a narrow way will obstruct free flow of traffic.
Parking place is also not available in ground floor of the building, they said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS