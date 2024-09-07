BJP leaders complain on multi-storey building in Palasa

Srikakulam: BJP leaders complained on Friday to local MLA G Sirisha and Palasa municipal chairman B Giribabu on a multi-storeyed building coming up at Tilan Nagar in Palasa town.

V Mohan Raju, G Appa Rao, KJanardhana Rao, KPrasada Rao and others demanded demolition of the building, which they alleged, is being constructed illegally and posing danger to the residents surrounding it.

They also submitted their complaint to officials of departmentsconcerned stating that building was being built by violating all norms. They said allowing construction of a commercial multi-storeyed building in a narrow way will obstruct free flow of traffic.

Parking place is also not available in ground floor of the building, they said.