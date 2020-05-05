BJP leaders distribute food packets to migrant labourers in Tirupati

Tirupati: BJP state committee member Gundala Gopinath along with district leaders Akkipalli Munikrishna Yadav and Subramaya Yadav on Tuesday distributed food packets to migrant labourers at Jayasyam Theatre area near RTC Bus stand and Railway station.



On the occasion, Gopinath said that they adopted the area where more migrant labourers mostly engaged as building workers are living for providing daily food packets and also other items. The unorganised sector labourers are hit hard by the lockdown and they solely depend on the mercy of others for the food, he said.

He along with other BJP activists are arranging essentials or food packets, fruits to them in Jayasyam Theatre area, he added.

City based Balaji Crackers Association provided 400 food packets for the police personnel on Tuesday. Association president Bhaskar, secretary Chandra Mohan along with office bearers handed over the food packets to East DSP Murali for distribution to the police on duty in the pilgrim city.

Meanwhile, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy distributed essential to municipal sanitation and health workers in NGO colony here provided by various donors.