  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP leaders meet Purandeswari

BJP leaders submitting petitions on various issues to MP Daggubati Purandeswari in Rajahmundry on Sunday
x

BJP leaders submitting petitions on various issues to MP Daggubati Purandeswari in Rajahmundry on Sunday

Highlights

They submit a petition to MP seeking solutions to various major problems

Rajamahendravaram: Kakinada district BJP leaders met Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari here on Sunday.

They submitted a petition urging solution to various major issues.

Kakinada district BJP president Chilukuru Ram Kumar, former MLA of Nagaram M Ayyaji Vema, Kakinada City convener Gatti Satyanarayana, media panelist Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, and others met the MP.

They claimed that the Election Commission had suspended the grant of gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during the 2024 elections. They suggested Purandeswari to speak with the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Ardeep Singh Puri on the issue and revive the scheme immediately.

Women are facing severe difficulties in the background of the suspension of thousands of gas connections across the district.

The BJP leaders brought to her attention that the employees of Rythu Bharosa Kendras are given work only for two months in a year and are facing severe financial difficulties for the remaining ten months. They requested the government to provide them with work for 11 months and job security as promised earlier.

BJP leaders said that the Kakinada district branch of the BJP has already sent petitions to the state civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X