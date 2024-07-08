BJP leaders meet Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: Kakinada district BJP leaders met Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari here on Sunday.

They submitted a petition urging solution to various major issues.

Kakinada district BJP president Chilukuru Ram Kumar, former MLA of Nagaram M Ayyaji Vema, Kakinada City convener Gatti Satyanarayana, media panelist Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, and others met the MP.

They claimed that the Election Commission had suspended the grant of gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during the 2024 elections. They suggested Purandeswari to speak with the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Ardeep Singh Puri on the issue and revive the scheme immediately.

Women are facing severe difficulties in the background of the suspension of thousands of gas connections across the district.

The BJP leaders brought to her attention that the employees of Rythu Bharosa Kendras are given work only for two months in a year and are facing severe financial difficulties for the remaining ten months. They requested the government to provide them with work for 11 months and job security as promised earlier.

BJP leaders said that the Kakinada district branch of the BJP has already sent petitions to the state civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.