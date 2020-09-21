BJP Lodges Complaint on Kodali Nani

Amaravati: Condemning the comments of Kodali Nani, Minister for Civil Supplies, the AP BJP president Somu Veerraju demanded to take action on him and lodged a complaint against him at Machavaram police station in Vijayawada on Monday, under Sections 295, 295A and 153A. He stated that every one of the non-Hindu, who wished to attend the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, must declare their faith on God.

Veerraju alleged that the minister criticised and used filthy language against the Hindu deities. He demanded the Minister to render an unconditional apology to all the Hindus for using a bad language against the Gods and Goddesses.

Nani criticised the faith of Hindus on idols and he must withdraw his statements, the BJP leader demanded.

He criticised that when the leaders and ministers were making comments on the faiths of Hindus and other political leaders, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was enjoying seeing all these developments. He warned that the Union Government will bring legislation against using bad language by the political leaders.

Reacting to the comments of the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of the party, Veerraju observed that the former did not have any moral right to speak on the temples and Hinduism as he allowed to demolish at least 30 temples across the state in the previous government.