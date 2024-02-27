BJP made tough decisions like no other government

Visakhapatnam: People lost faith in political parties as leaders failed in fulfilling their promises made in the manifesto, pointed out Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



Addressing the rank and file of the saffron party at the intellectuals meet held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the Defence Minister stated that the BJP is the only party that met 100 percent of the assurances made. “From 1951 to 2019, the manifestoes of the BJP government continue to be fulfilled. BJP does not do politics to form governments but to build the nation,” he mentioned.

Decisions that were considered impossible by previous governments had been made possible only by the BJP-led NDA government. Whether it is abolishing Triple Talak or abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, they were made possible in the BJP government, the Defence Minister informed.

Even as the international financial firms predicted that India will be developed as the economically empowered nation by 2070, the Defence Minister expressed confidence that India would achieve the goal by 2047 itself. “In 2014, India was in the l1th place in terms of economy. But it has now come to the fifth position. The government aspires to push it to the third position next,” he said.

Speaking about the rumoured aspect of the divide and rule of the BJP in terms of religion, Rajnath Singh brushed it aside stating that the saffron party gives priority to humanity and equality.

India’s relevance increased manifold in international forums. Earlier, not much attention was paid to India but it is a different scenario now as countries look up to India and what the nation conveys, the Defence Minister said.