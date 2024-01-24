BJP may open account if alliance becomes a reality

Visakhapatnam: In a move to make its presence felt, BJP is considering concrete measures ahead of polls in Andhra Pradesh.

In 2019 elections, the saffron party failed to gain a single MLA seat in Andhra Pradesh by waging a solo fight. However, the picture was very different in 2014 when it was in tie-up TDP.

Apart from winning Visakhapatnam MP seat and an MLA seat in the Vizag North constituency, the BJP also won an MLC seat in north Andhra later. This was made possible as the BJP allied with TDP, while Jana Sena Party extended support to it.

Similar situation is being predicted for 2024 polls. Even as the JSP continues its alliance with the BJP, the Pawan Kalyan-led party has tied up with the TDP as well.

In case the three parties come together in the ensuing polls, there is a higher scope for the BJP to open an account in Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, if the saffron party decides to wage a lonely battle, it may not give a tough fight in the ensuing polls, especially in some of the constituencies.

Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju is the first person to be recalled when one thinks of BJP candidates. Having served as an MLA in north constituency of Visakhapatnam, Vishnu Kumar Raju has always been closer to the public despite being in power or not. This year too, the former MLA and state BJP vice-president is keen on striking a chord with the locals and gearing up for the poll battle.

“I do wish that the three parties (BJP, TDP and JSP) would come together for the 2024 polls. Even if that becomes a reality, I would be the candidate contesting from the north constituency,” Vishnu Kumar Raju exudes confidence.

The former MLA says that he is the only opposition leader who does not mince words when it comes to exposing the lapses of the YSRCP government. “Those who opposing the ruling party will certainly vote for me in the ensuing elections,” he says.

As par the constituency-wise data of BJP in 2019, the saffron party stood in fourth place in a majority of Assembly constituencies. In the North constituency, P Vishnu Kumar Raju garnered 18,790 votes.

In Vizag East, K Suhasini Anand bagged 2,843 votes.

In the South constituency, K Ram Kumar received 2,397 votes. When it comes to the West constituency, Budda Chandra Sekhar garnered 3,026 votes.

Former Mayor and Gajuwaka constituency candidate Pulusu Janardhana Rao received 2,770 votes. Except for Vishnu Kumar Raju, no other candidate could get more than 2 per cent of votes in Visakhapatnam.