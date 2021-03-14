BJP meet discusses Tirupati, ZPTC, MPTC polls

Vijayawada : BJP which has decided to throw its hat in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll arena, will choose a candidate acceptable to all sections of society. The party in its office bearers meeting here on Saturday said to have discussed various issues related to selection of suitable candidate. Name of a retired All India Services officer was reportedly considered during the discussions.

Party leader and MLC P V N Madhav, briefing media after the meeting, said only that BJP-Jana Sena alliance would field a candidate acceptable to all. He said the meet also discussed upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections as well as Tirupati bypoll.

He claimed that party would emerge as alternative to the ruling YSRCP in the state in the coming years. He said the Centre had sanctioned funds for the development of Tirupati airport, smart city project, set up IIT, implemented Amrut scheme, building Garuda Varadhi in Tirupati and the BJP would explain all these to the people of Tirupati constituency during the campaign.

Madhav said the BJP would launch a mega campaign in the state on the welfare schemes being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlight schemes such Poshan Abhiyan aimed to provide nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers, Vanabandhu yojana for increasing the social forestry, etc., The party would conduct Rathyatra in the state for the protection of temples and would fight to win the ZPTC and MPTC polls, he added.

He criticised some political parties for targeting BJP in the name of Visakhapatnam steel plant. He said the BJP would take measures to strengthening the steel plant, increasing the output and employment in the plant. He said the workers of VSP need not feel insecure about their jobs.

Party Andhra Pradesh affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, state president Somu Veerraju, former BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana and other leaders attended the meeting held at party state office here.