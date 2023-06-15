BJP never supported YSRCP in State, asserts Somu Veerraju

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the BJP had never supported the YSRCP government and the policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday made it clear that the party would continue its fight against the anti-people’s policies of the State government.

He said the BJP has clarity on its stand against the YSRCP government. Speaking to the media at the State party office here on Wednesday, Veerraju said the State BJP unit has always opposed the policies of the YSRCP government and the party was highlighting the failures of the State government. He reminded that the national BJP president JP Nadda came down heavily on the YSRCP government during his visit to the State recently.

The BJP leader said the State government was getting funds from the Central government and diverting them for other purposes. He said the BJP was taking up agitations against the government on the issues of illegal sand mining and sale, selling ash from the VTPS plant near Vijayawada, land and liquor mafia activities.

Veerraju said the BJP has many times challenged the YSRCP for a debate on the development and corruption, but the ruling party leaders never responded.

He said the YSRCP leaders were talking about the railway zone and special status when the BJP was highlighting the corrupt practices of the State government.

He criticised the ruling party in the State for resorting to mind game politics. He wondered why the State government was not taking up any development projects when the Centre was sanctioning funds.

The BJP has published a brochure on what the Centre had done to Andhra Pradesh. He said the party would launch a campaign on the achievements of the Central government from June 20.