BJP plans to take PM Suryaghar scheme into public

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the implementation of the PM Suryagar, Muft Bijli Yojana scheme, which aims to provide 300 units of free electricity per month to one crore households in India. This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is part of the government's efforts to promote sustainable development and public welfare in the country.

Nagaruru Raghavendra, a member of the BJP state executive committee, emphasized the importance of taking this scheme to the field level and ensuring its successful implementation. He highlighted the benefits of using solar power as a renewable energy source and praised the Prime Minister for his commitment to reducing the electricity burden on common people.

As part of the scheme, incentives will be provided to panchayats and urban local bodies that work towards setting up rooftop solar systems in their areas. With an investment of 75 thousand crores, the PM Suryagar, Muft Bijli Yojana scheme is expected to bring light into the lives of the poor and improve access to electricity for millions of households across the country.

Nagaruru Raghavendra also mentioned that a portrait of Prime Minister Modi was consecrated near the 46 ward railway station, highlighting the government's dedication to promoting renewable energy and public welfare. He urged BJP workers to support the implementation of the scheme and work towards achieving its goals for the benefit of all citizens.