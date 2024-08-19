BJP predicts defeat for TMC in Bengal

Kakinada: The BJP has predicted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will face inevitable defeat in Bengal, drawing parallels between the Abhaya case and the 2012 Nirbhaya incident.

They recalled how the public outrage following that incident led to the downfall of the Congress government in 2014. BJP leaders saidthat massive public anger over the recent Abhaya incident in Kolkata will similarly bring down the Mamata Banerjee government.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP district office in Kakinada on Sunday, BJP district president Chilukuri Ram Kumar and media panellist Duvvuri Subrahmanyam criticised the TMC government for its failure in handling the Abhaya case.

They stated that the public is closely observing the TMC’s efforts to protect the culprits involved in the incident.

The leaders condemned the gang rape and murder of a female doctor, who was assaulted while resting after working for 36 hours straight to save lives. They alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government had lost its moral right to govern due to its protection of the accused.

The BJP leaders also highlighted the lack of sufficient fast-track courts in the country to deliver quick justice in rape cases, pointing out that the fear of the law has diminished among criminals.

They called for a significant increase in the number of fast-track courts to speed up trials. They noted that while a fast-track court should ideally resolve 165 cases per year, only 28 cases are being resolved on average.

Currently, 2.4 lakh cases are pending in these courts due to shortages of judges, funds, support staff, and modern equipment.

Ram Kumar and Subrahmanyam expressed concern over the fact that 32,400 rape cases are recorded annually in the country, which they said is evidence that the measures taken by the governments to protect women are insufficient.