BJP rally receives good response in Anaparthi

Rajamahendravaram: The election rally was organised by the NDA candidates in Anaparthi on Tuesday received a good response from the public. Rajahmundry Parliament Constituency candidate Daggubati Purandeswari and Anaparthi Assembly BJP candidate Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy jointly campaigned in various villages. A road show was organised in the villages of Pulagurtha, Pedaparthi, Kuthukuluru, Ramavaram, Mahendrawada, Polamuru, Anaparthi, Duppalapudi, P Ramachandrapuram, Veerampalem, G Dontamuru, Atchyuthapuram, Elakolanu, Mukundavaram, Rangampeta, Vadisaleru, ST Rajapuram. A large number of BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena party workers and fans welcomed them in every village.

AP BJP chief and MP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari said that she will work for the development of every area in the Rajamahendravaram parliamentary constituency. She assured people that she would bring funds from the Central government and work in a planned manner to solve all the problems.

She said that the Anaparthi constituency has become chaotic in the last five years. She assured to lead the constituency on the path of progress by rebuilding it with the triple-engine government.

Anaparthi Assembly candidate Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy said that the living standards of the people of the constituency had completely deteriorated during the YSRCP regime. He alleged that rampant corruption had taken place and law and order had deteriorated.

He promised to provide employment to youth and protect people’s economic and social security. The exploitation of natural resources will be stopped. Anaparthi BJP in-charge Sivarama Krishnam Raju and other leaders were present.