BJP seniors seek one Assembly seat in Kakinada

Kakinada; Senior BJP leaders in Kakinada district are demanding that any one Assembly seat within Kakinada parliamentary constituency should be allotted to the party. It is reliably learnt that top BJP leaders held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to convey their views to the State leadership.

They recalled that the saffron party had won Kakinada Lok Sabha seat in 1998 election without any alliance. They expressed displeasure that not even one Assembly seat was allotted to Bharatiya Janata Party as part of the alliance, instead of Kakinada Parliament, which has the strength to win single.

With the demand that one Assembly seat in Kakinada city, Kakinada rural or Pithapuram Assembly should be given to the BJP, these leaders have decided to put pressure on BJP State leadership. It came to know that they also decided to meet the State leadership on this issue if necessary.

A leader, who participated in the meeting, said that their preference is to have representation from Kakinada Parliament in the Assembly so that the party will be stronger in the district by 2029.

It seems that the meeting is of the view that this move will help the BJP to win the upcoming local body elections as well. It was learned that Party's former district president E Malakondaiah, district general secretaries Datla Suryanarayana Raju and Gandi Kondalarao along with senior leaders Matta Mangaraju, Ch Srinivas, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam and others participated in this emergency meeting.