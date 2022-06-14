BJP strives hard to face ruling YSRC in Atmakur

Nellore: Even though BJP leaders announced that political tie-up continues with Jana Sena, the latter is still non-cooperative in Atmakur polls. Now, the Assembly segment is witnessing fight between only ruling YSR Congress and the BJP. With this, the saffron party is facing the polling alone due to no cooperation from the JSP. The byelection has been necessitated due to sudden demise of late Minister M Goutham Reddy and the ruling party picked his brother Vikram Reddy from the family as its candidate. TDP is not in the fray respecting family member of the deceased legislator is in the fray and left parties are also keeping distance from the polls. Now, after scrutiny, 14 members are competing for the Atmakur seat.

Ruling party candidate M Vikram Reddy has already started campaign in the constituency much before notification as part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and BJP freshly started activities. Ruling YSR Congress deputed ministers, MPs, legislators and other party leaders to monitor the situation to win the polls at any cost with a majority of one lakh votes.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy is camping at Atmakur and personally overseeing the electioneering and coordinating with all workers for the polls. Ministers, RS members, MPs and party in-charges are conducting meetings daily with party leaders and encouraging them to work for victory of party candidate.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju is also visiting the constituency frequently along with district leaders and conducting meetings with party cadre. He is asking the voters to exhibit their opinion on the performance of government listing various failures of ruling party in the last three years. BJP leaders are planning to rope in party senior leaders just before conclusion of the election campaign for securing anti-incumbency votes. Till now, only district level leaders and local leaders are participating in the campaign. Further, Jana Sena leaders are busy with Pawananna Praja Bata in their respective regions.