BJP, TDP, and JSP announces seat sharing for parliament and assembly elections

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have joined forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. The alliance, aimed at fostering progress and development in Andhra Pradesh and uplifting its people, marks a strategic collaboration among the three parties with a shared vision for the state's future.

Following a formalized alliance agreement in Delhi, a crucial meeting was convened in Amaravati, bringing together key leaders including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda, TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and JSP President Pawan Kalyan. The meeting focused on allocating seats in a manner that reflects the aspirations and interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh prioritising the state's welfare and progress.

In a joint press note, the three parties have announced their seat sharing stating that BJP would contest in 6 Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats while TDP in 17 Lok Sabha seats and 144 assembly seats and Jana Sena in 2 Lok Sabha seats and 21 assembly seats.

The announcement of specific constituencies for each party will be made in due course, with a collective pledge to fulfill the expectations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.