Vizianagaram: OPPN Conspiracy to wipe me out says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Anakapalli/Vizianagaram : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was planning to wipe him out physically and planning for conspiracies. “Such conspiracies will not work because women, senior citizens, farmers were his shield and will take care of him and protect him,” he said. Addressing the ‘Memu Siddham’ poll campaign, Jagan said that in the next two weeks the Kurukshetra war would take place. He appealed to the people to defeat the alliance as it was a class war.

Referring to the opposition criticism on the Land Titling Act, Jagan Mohan Reddy said people were flooded with messages and IVRS calls regarding the same, and they were using every medium to tarnish Jagan's image. The CM said that the act aims to provide land rights to individuals. “The last land survey was conducted during the British rule. Nowhere else in the country land surveys are being conducted. Due to past negligence, subdivisions were carried out without proper measurements, leading to difficulties for the public in property transactions and legal disputes with revenue officials.” Jagan Mohan Reddy said. Laying emphasis that good governance has been made possible by the YSRCP in the past 59 months, Jagan said his leadership qualities have been recognised even in the villages.



Listing out the achievements of his government, Jagan said his ‘Navaratnalu’ had catered to various sections of society. “YSRCP is the only government that introduced laws for the safety and security of women along with a host of other schemes meant to empower women, including Disha App and 50 percent reservation for women.



Over 31 lakh women across the state received house pattas. Similarly, farmers, community helpers, among others, have all benefited from the government,” the Chief Minister said.

Further, the Chief Minister explained the first-of-its-kind initiatives embarked upon by the YSRCP such as voluntary and secretariat systems, family doctor concept, so on and so forth and stressed that no other government had ever brought in such transformative changes to benefit various sections of people like the YSRCP did thus far.

He said it was time to decide whether people want continuation of welfare schemes or not. Voting for Naidu would lead to an end to such revolutionary schemes. He said that the state government was committed towards inclusive development.