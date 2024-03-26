BJP to discuss poll strategy, campaign today

Vijayawada: After announcement of the names of nominees for the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, BJP will hold a crucial office-bearers meeting on Tuesday at the state party office here where it is slated to discuss preparations, strategy and campaign for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be held on May 13 in the state. State party president Daggubati Purandeswari, vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, joint secretaries and other leaders will attend the meeting.

BJP has announced the names of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Anakapalli, Rajamahendravaram, Rajampeta, Araku, Tirupati and Narasapuram.

The party is contesting the polls in alliance with Jana Sena and TDP. So, co-ordination is very important among the leaders and cadre of three parties in campaign and preparations. The BJP leaders during the meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday will discuss how to co-ordinate with the alliance partners.

BJP leaders will also discuss the polling campaign strategy and entrusting the responsibilities to the respective district leaders for election meetings’ preparations and campaign work.

BJP is contesting six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The six contestants and other leaders will attend the office-bearers meeting.

The party has been preparing for a long time for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and held meetings of Mahila Morcha, Minority Morcha, Kisan Morcha leaders and social media teams.

State president Daggubati Purandeswari is expected to launch the poll campaign from April 5 in Rajamahendravaram where she is contesting. She was the Union minister in the UPA government and was elected to Lok Sabha twice.

Another contestants Vara Prasad was earlier elected to Lok Sabha and Assembly and now will contest from Tirupati.

Rajamapeta candidate N Kiran Kumar is the last CM of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and has vast experience of contesting the polls. Araku candidate Kothapalli Geeta was earlier elected from Araku Lok Sabha seat. The senior leaders will also give suggestions on poll campaign and preparations to win the poll battle to be held on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti leader Manda Krishna Madiga on Monday met BJP chief state president Daggubati Purandeswari at party state office here on Monday. He said Madigas will extend support to NDA alliance candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Purandeswari said the NDA is committed to the categorisation of SC reservations in the state.