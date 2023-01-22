BJP to distribute unused toys to the needy children

Visakhapatnam: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions in the core committee meeting held with key state BJP leaders in Visakhapatnam last year, the BJP leaders accelerate people-connect campaigns.

As a part of it, BJP state president Somu Veerraju released a brochure related to the old toys collection and distribution programme at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Somu Veerraju said the programme was designed as visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Visakhapatnam.

The BJP president stated that toys left unused at home and lying untouched for long in several households could be collected and given away to the poor children. By doing so, Somu Veerraju said, children deprived of toys would be delighted.

Anganwadi centres would serve as distribution points of such collected toys, the BJP state president informed.

With an active involvement of the Mahila Morcha wing of the party, the party leaders and members of the wing will visit various apartments to collect used toys. Social media platforms will be utilised to take the campaign forward.

Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, MLC PVN Madhav, BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, district president of Mahila Morcha U Sujatha Raj, North Andhra zonal in-charge V Rohini participated in the programme.